Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Electrogenos

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FOUNDED IN: 2024

2024 LOCATION: ABU DHABI

ABU DHABI SECTOR: RENEWABLE ENERGY

Electrogenos Founders Alfredo Saenger Izquierdo, Co-Founder and CEO, and Augusto Bartolome Diaz de Budalles, Co-Founder and CTO

Green hydrogen has always forced a choice: cheap electrolysers or efficient ones, never both. Electrogenos broke that trade-off. Its patented EG2 catalyst — built from earth-abundant metals instead of platinum or iridium — reaches over 98% efficiency against an industry standard of 78–80%, at a stack cost of US$ 85 per kilowatt.

The result is up to 43% lower hydrogen production cost than conventional alkaline systems, in the same proven stack architecture. The systems are also air-cooled, removing the cooling-water burden that constrains electrolyser deployment across the Gulf. Performance is independently verified by the UK’s National Physical Laboratory.

Electrogenos has completed its seed round and has been recognized as a national strategic technology in the Make it in the Emirates 2026 Startup Pitch Competition. It has established proprietary manufacturing in Abu Dhabi and is supported by Mubadala through Hub71, localizing a technology central to the UAE’s National Hydrogen Strategy 2050.