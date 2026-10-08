Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Electrogenos
Advanced materials and systems for ultraefficient electrolysis, reducing green hydrogen production costs by 43%.
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- FOUNDED IN: 2024
- LOCATION: ABU DHABI
- SECTOR: RENEWABLE ENERGY
Green hydrogen has always forced a choice: cheap electrolysers or efficient ones, never both. Electrogenos broke that trade-off. Its patented EG2 catalyst — built from earth-abundant metals instead of platinum or iridium — reaches over 98% efficiency against an industry standard of 78–80%, at a stack cost of US$ 85 per kilowatt.
The result is up to 43% lower hydrogen production cost than conventional alkaline systems, in the same proven stack architecture. The systems are also air-cooled, removing the cooling-water burden that constrains electrolyser deployment across the Gulf. Performance is independently verified by the UK’s National Physical Laboratory.
Electrogenos has completed its seed round and has been recognized as a national strategic technology in the Make it in the Emirates 2026 Startup Pitch Competition. It has established proprietary manufacturing in Abu Dhabi and is supported by Mubadala through Hub71, localizing a technology central to the UAE’s National Hydrogen Strategy 2050.
- FOUNDED IN: 2024
- LOCATION: ABU DHABI
- SECTOR: RENEWABLE ENERGY
Green hydrogen has always forced a choice: cheap electrolysers or efficient ones, never both. Electrogenos broke that trade-off. Its patented EG2 catalyst — built from earth-abundant metals instead of platinum or iridium — reaches over 98% efficiency against an industry standard of 78–80%, at a stack cost of US$ 85 per kilowatt.
The result is up to 43% lower hydrogen production cost than conventional alkaline systems, in the same proven stack architecture. The systems are also air-cooled, removing the cooling-water burden that constrains electrolyser deployment across the Gulf. Performance is independently verified by the UK’s National Physical Laboratory.
Electrogenos has completed its seed round and has been recognized as a national strategic technology in the Make it in the Emirates 2026 Startup Pitch Competition. It has established proprietary manufacturing in Abu Dhabi and is supported by Mubadala through Hub71, localizing a technology central to the UAE’s National Hydrogen Strategy 2050.